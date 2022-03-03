WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) — U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and 18 of his Senate colleagues from both sides of the aisle introduced a new bill Thursday that would effectively stop the import of Russian energy sources into the United States.

Hickenlooper serves on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

The Ban Russian Energy Imports Act would declare a national emergency as a result of the Russian invasion against Ukraine, and direct the President to stop imports of crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquified natural gas and coal from Russia.

The move comes as Republicans across the country criticize the administration’s energy policy and call for a ramp-up in domestic production to offset a need for Russian oil.

According to Hickenlooper’s office, the U.S. imported an average of roughly 670,000 barrels of oil and petroleum products from Russia each day in June of 2021.

FOX31 Data Desk looked to see how much of an impact this could have. Oil consumption numbers for 2021 are not available yet, but this represents about 4% of the daily consumption in 2020 and 3.4% of the prepandemic daily consumption levels of 2019.

“Putin is selling us Russian oil to pay for his brutality in Ukraine,” Hickenlooper said in a press release. “Let’s end Russian oil imports today and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources so we never use it again.”

Hickenlooper was joined by Democratic Senate colleagues, including Joe Manchin and Mark Kelly, along with Republican colleagues Lindsay Graham and Susan Collins. Similar bipartisan legislation will also be introduced in the House of Representatives according to Hickenlooper’s office.

