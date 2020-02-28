Sen. Gillibrand endorses Hickenlooper for US Senate

DENVER (KDVR) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced her endorsement of John Hickenlooper’s campaign for US Senate on Friday.

“John Hickenlooper is the champion we need in the United States Senate to pass critical legislation to support working families, pass common sense gun safety legislation, and lower health care costs,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “Colorado is one of our most important opportunities to flip a seat from red to blue in 2020—and John is the right person to do it. I’m glad he’s in this fight and look forward to working with him in Washington DC.”

Sen. Gillibrand joined Hickenlooper and local advocates, experts, policymakers and other Coloradans in a roundtable discussion centered around the need to advance family friendly economic policies in Congress, a press release from Hickenlooper’s office stated.

“I’m honored to have Senator Gillibrand’s support for our campaign,” said Hickenlooper. “She has paved the way in the fight for working families on everything from pay equality to workplace harassment. In the face of gridlock in Washington, I can think of no better partner in the Senate to break through the gridlock and get things done to improve the lives of Coloradans and all Americans.”