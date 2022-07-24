JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Parts of Highway 285 are closed due to a semitruck fire.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, northbound Highway 285 is closed at South Turkey Creek due to a semitruck that is on fire. The closure is five miles west of C-470 in Morrison.

Highway 285 is closed due to a semitruck on fire. (Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

CSP believes the cause of the fire is likely hot brakes. The semi was hauling produce.

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District and the Indian Hills Fire Rescue crew are on scene and working to put out the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the fire.

According to CSP, the reopening of the highway is unknown and recovery planning will take time.

This is breaking news, FOX31 will update the story when the highway has been reopened.