Semitruck drivers adding extra hours due to Glenwood Canyon I-70 closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Anyone attempting to drive to the far west side of Colorado should plan to add a few extra hours to their commute due to closures on Interstate 70.

“I’m sure if it’s affecting us it’s affecting everyone,” Mike Woodhouse, a semitruck driver for FEDEX said.

Woodhouse drives from Grand Junction to Denver and back five days a week. He said usually his commute takes 4.5 to 5 hours total. But with the closure on I-70, now his commute is around 8 to 9 hours.

“We can’t make the round trip. It’s costing the company a room charge and the fleet rate is slowed down cause we can’t keep it moving as fast,” Woodhouse said.

Woodhouse said he takes the route up through Steamboat Springs, where the majority of the drive is a two lane road.

“It’s two lanes, not much on the shoulder and lots of traffic back and forth. It just feels slow and dangerous,” Woodhouse said.

People living in Steamboat Springs are not excited about all the traffic either. Shannon Lukens with Steamboat Radio said the traffic downtown is very backed up since the closures.

“I’m just trying to get it there on time,” Jim Farrell, a semitruck driver based out of California said.

Farrell said he’s made the I-70 drive about four times. He said due to laws and regulations from the Department of Transportation he can only drive 11 hours a day. He had to stop and take 10 hours off the road outside Idaho Springs because he wasn’t going to make it to Grand Junction in time.

“I only had so many hours left on my time and I have to budget where I can go in an hour and a half,” Farrell said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking travelers to follow their website and Twitter for updates on closures.