An early morning semi-truck crash on I-25 spilled fuel on the interstate, Dec. 5, 2021 (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol said no one was injured in an early morning semi-truck crash that spilled fuel on northbound Interstate 25.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. just north of the Windsor exit.

(photo credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Colorado State Patrol had to close the right lane for an hour and then reopened it, adding that the vehicle recovery will be ongoing on the right shoulder in a closed construction area with emergency personnel on scene.

No injuries to driver and co-driver. Right lane will remain closed for clean up and recovery. https://t.co/KygUPFnDPi pic.twitter.com/nmQk5a1GRs — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) December 5, 2021

UPDATE: All lanes of northbound I-25 are open, north of Windsor exit. Recovery of vehicle will be on going on the right shoulder in a closed construction area with emergency personnel on scene. @ColoradoDOT @windsorgov @fortcollinsgov — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) December 5, 2021