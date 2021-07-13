Semi-truck rollover traps driver, spills lumber on ramp near Morrison

by: Jenny Ivy

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities closed the ramp from northbound Highway 285 to westbound C-470 Tuesday morning as crews worked to free a trapped semi-truck driver and clean up a massive lumber spill.

Lakewood police said the semi failed to exit safely and the truck rolled over, spilling its cargo.

There also was a small fire that first responders were able to put out quickly.

West Metro Fire tweeted out photos of the scene (WARNING: images could be disturbing)

The driver of the semi-truck was taken out and transported to a hospital with moderate/non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

