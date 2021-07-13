Semi-truck rollover traps driver, spills lumber on ramp near Morrison

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities closed the ramp from northbound Highway 285 to westbound C-470 Tuesday morning as crews worked to free a trapped semi-truck driver and clean up a massive lumber spill.

Lakewood police said the semi failed to exit safely and the truck rolled over, spilling its cargo.

There also was a small fire that first responders were able to put out quickly.

West Metro Fire tweeted out photos of the scene (WARNING: images could be disturbing)

Photo credit: West Metro Fire

Photo credit: West Metro Fire

Photo credit: West Metro Fire

Photo credit: West Metro Fire

The driver of the semi-truck was taken out and transported to a hospital with moderate/non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Driver from rolled semi on ramp at 285 & C470 has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. West Metro crews will remain on scene until truck is uprighted. The semi was carrying a load of lumber. pic.twitter.com/bYYIwWvgJZ — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 13, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: Right now first responders are trying to get a driver out of a rolled semi on ramp from US-285 NB to C-470 WB. Really hope the driver is OK. Ramp will be closed for a while. From US-285 NB, consider taking Simms to Quincy or Belleview to merge onto C-470. pic.twitter.com/VXC2DKKNoQ — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) July 13, 2021 https://twitter.com/LakewoodPDCO/status/1414948391256199178