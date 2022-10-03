BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a crash causing a delay for morning commuters.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, northbound I-25 is closed at Highway 7. If you are heading north in Broomfield expect long delays.

Long backup due to a semi-truck rollover on I-25

The Broomfield Police Department confirmed that a semi-truck had rolled over on the northbound lanes. Officers said the driver of the truck was not injured.

SkyFOX is over the closure where the semi has flipped on its side and is spread across the three lanes of the highway. Multiple crews are clearing the scene.

Significant delays are being reported, CDOT said traffic is using the off and on ramps as a detour area. Google is reporting a 23-minute delay northbound and a 12-minute delay southbound. CDOT is reporting standstill traffic on some parts of the highway.

For detours around the congestion check out the traffic map.

Police said there is no estimate for when the highway will reopen. FOX31 will update this story when it does.