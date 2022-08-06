DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of an accident early Saturday morning, where they discovered a semi-truck flipped onto its roof with the driver pinned inside.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the semi-truck rolled at approximately 6:13 a.m. on Saturday when the driver, traveling northbound along Interstate 25, attempted to take the on-ramp to northbound E-470.

South Metro Fire Rescue respond to a flipped-over semi-truck on I-25 to NB E-470. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

When members of the SMFR arrived at the accident, they secured the truck with stabilization struts so they could begin cutting the vehicle in order to gain access to its interior, where the 52-year-old male driver was stuck.

Once first responders were in the overturned semi, they carefully worked to free the driver, successfully removing him in 40 minutes.

The driver was in serious condition and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. The full extent of his injuries isn’t known at this point, but FOX31 will bring you that update once it is released.