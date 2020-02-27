‘Non-criminal, outdoor death’ closes portion of I-25 near University Avenue

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police said it is investigating a non-criminal, outdoor death that was originally said to be a semi-truck crash involving a pedestrian.

Denver police said the incident happened near the right lane of northbound I-25, just north of University Avenue around noon.

DPD said one person died in the incident. The cause of death is being investigated.

Denver police said the coroner would provide information on the victim.

The right lane of I-25 was closed at University Avenue, according to DPD, and alternate routes were advised.

Original story at 12:15 p.m.:

A crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian closed a portion of Interstate 25 on Thursday afternoon.

Denver police said the crash happened in the right lane of northbound I-25, just north of University Avenue around noon.

As of 12:15 p.m., the right lane of I-25 was closed at University Ave.

DPD said it is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.