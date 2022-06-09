MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – Update 8 p.m. The far left lane has reopened. The on-ramp to C-470 is expected to be closed for several hours, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Original: A fire has broken out in a semi truck along Interstate 70 near exit 260, and now the eastbound lanes are closed.

According to Colorado State Patrol, an emergency call came in at roughly 7:10 p.m. saying that the entirety of a semi-trailer was engulfed in flame. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital and their condition is still unknown at this time.

The flames may have been sparked by a tire explosion. CSP said the trailer was carrying produce.

As a result, all eastbound traffic has been rerouted off the interstate at Morrison, alternatively known as exit 259.

Officials are working to get the left lane open.