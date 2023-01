Semi crash shuts down both directions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon (Photo credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a semitruck crash.

East and westbound I-70 between Dotsero and West Glenwood (Glenwood Springs) are shut down and CDOT said to avoid the area, but there is no detour available at this time.

The closure is expected to be lengthy and there is no estimated time of reopening. Colorado State Patrol said it will be closed at least until evening hours.