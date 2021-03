SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol closed westbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower tunnel due to a semi rollover.

Traffic is being diverted over US6 – Loveland Pass. Officials report the road is not expected to reopen until 1 a.m.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be serious, CSP said.

CDOT reported a safety closure of WB I-70 around the same area before CSP reported the semi rollover.

I-70 WB: Safety closure at MM 215. Alternate route is westbound exit 216, US 6 Loveland Pass. https://t.co/VMBKZBmNOx — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 16, 2021