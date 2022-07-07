GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will be closed for hours Thursday, as crews work to untangle a flipped-over truck from the shoulder of the mountain highway.
Colorado State Patrol said the road will likely be closed for 6-8 hours. According to CSP, the crash call came in at 9:22 a.m. The driver reportedly went over the median and had to be extricated over the course of an hour. The driver’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital.
CDOT said a westbound lane is open through the canyon as crews continue to clean up the scene. Eastbound is closed at Exit 116, Glenwood Springs.
What alternate routes can I take to avoid Glenwood Canyon?
- Westbound I-70: Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel north around the closure via US Highway 40, Colorado Highway 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Travelers can then continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exit 90). Motorists should anticipate heavy traffic at the Silverthorne interchange (exit 205) due to construction in the area.
- Eastbound I-70: A traffic control point is in place at eastbound West Rifle (exit 87) to guide motorists to the northern alternate route. Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound on I-70 to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley will have access to eastbound I-70 in order to reach their destination.
Dangerous detours to avoid when I-70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon
CDOT discourages travelers from taking certain detours that could show up on navigation apps but could put travelers in danger.
“We strongly discourage travelers from using highways south of I-70 for an alternate route, due to extensive construction closures,” CDOT has said. “We also ask that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass Road (in Eagle/Garfield counties), Hagerman Pass, Eagle/Thomasville Road or other county or forest service roads in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties as a detour. These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles. Many of these four-wheel-drive roads also do not have cell phone coverage.”
CDOT urges travelers to use COtrip.org or CDOT’s mobile application to choose the best route to reach their final destination.