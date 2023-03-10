JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — (Update: 12:55 p.m.) The southbound lanes of Highway 285 have reopened after a rollover crash.

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District says a rollover crash has closed Highway 285 in both directions.

The crash was reported before 11:30 a.m. Friday near Indian Hills and involved a semi.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said injuries were reported in the crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure starts at Parmalee Gulch Road and extends to Highway 8.

Closure from CDOT at 11:45 a.m.

There is no estimated time when the highway could reopen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the updates.