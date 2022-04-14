LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said a multi-vehicle crash including a semitruck has closed southbound Interstate 25 and to expect a long delay.

Poudre Fire said one person seriously injured was extricated and a medical helicopter was launched but it wasn’t needed after they safely got the person out and transported by ambulance. CSP said one person with a minor injury has been taken to a hospital.

CSP said to avoid the area as all traffic is being diverted at Mountain Vista Drive. The department said to use Highway 287, Highway 257 or Highway 85 to travel south.

CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said it is unclear which direction the truck was originally traveling when it went across all lanes and there is significant damage to the retaining walls on the highway.

Construction barriers are being moved to get traffic out during the investigation, CSP tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.