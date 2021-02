AULT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colorado Highway 14 is closed in both directions following a crash involving a semi and train.

CDOT said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14, just east of US 85.

No injuries have been reported.

CDOT said the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

