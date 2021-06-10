Portion of I-70 under the Wadsworth flyover will remain closed part for semi fire investigation

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department says the Colorado Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge and interstate for damage after a semi fire early Thursday morning.

WPD said the semi fire started at 12:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 under the Wadsworth Flyover.

CDOT said the left three lanes of I-70 are open under the Wadsworth Flyover. However, the right two lanes remain blocked from Kipling Street to Wadsworth Boulevard. The lane closures are expected to last into the afternoon.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.