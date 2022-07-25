JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — New video shows a big rig on fire on U.S. 285 Sunday as it burned dangerously close to the wilderness.

The woman who captured video of a tractor-trailer catching fire described the scene. Kippi Vonduhn lives on a farm just off of U.S. 285 at South Turkey Creek Road.

“My neighbor called and said, ‘There’s smoke on the other side of your house,'” Vonduhn said. The mother and grandmother quickly raced to the scene.

Vonduhn says she was able to make contact with the driver, who said he suspected the brakes were to blame.

She said volunteer firefighters with the nearby Indian Hills Fire Protection District arrived within about 15 minutes and put the fire out. Responders briefly shut down the highway to extinguish the fire, which was full of lettuce that spilled onto the road.

Monday afternoon, the shell of the truck, with remnants of lettuce, remains on the shoulder.

“I thought, ‘Geez, it would be nice to feed my horses,’ but I’m sure it’s not any good,” she said.

The Colorado State Patrol confirmed that nobody was hurt.

