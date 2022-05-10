FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — A semi involved in a traffic accident near Fountain caused a wildland fire on the side of I-25 and 132.

The fire was first reported around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning at the area of southbound I-25 at 132.

The fire fanned out from the semi into a woodland area between I-25 and the frontage road outside of Fort Carson.

Fountain Fire Department was able to put the semi-fire out by 4 a.m. The semi-driver was reported with minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Firefighters are still working to subdue the wildland fire, last reported to be an acre in size. The 132 on-ramp leading to southbound I-25 is still reported to be closed.

More information on the fire will be released later in the day.