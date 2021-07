Crash on I-70 at Kipling. Credit SkyFOX

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says multiple lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Kipling Street due to a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. near westbound I-70 and Kipling St.

CDOT said the right lane of westbound I-70 is open but the left lanes are closed.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.