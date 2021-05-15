Westbound I-70 lanes open, eastbound lanes remain closed near Glenwood Springs closed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:13 p.m.): All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are open, all eastbound lanes remain closed.

UPDATE (3:17 p.m.): The Colorado Department of Transportation opened one lane westbound but is keeping all eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between South Canyon and Glenwood Springs closed.

CDOT closed Interstate 70 both directions between South Canyon and Glenwood Springs due to a semi crash, rolled tractor trailer Saturday afternoon.

I-70 EB/WB: Crash between Exit 111 – South Canyon and Exit 116 – CO 82; Glenwood Springs. Road closed both directions in Glenwood Springs due to a rolled tractor trailer, expect delays. https://t.co/JsBNE4EfIr — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 15, 2021

CSP said Glenwood Fire is on scene to extricate someone from the semi.

#BREAKING I-70 CLOSED at MP 116 EB (Glenwood Springs) due to semi crash. @GlenwoodFire is on scene having to extricate one from the semi.



⛔️Expect an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/VB0LnbQo2f — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 15, 2021

Extended delays are expected. Avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.