Westbound I-70 lanes open, eastbound lanes remain closed near Glenwood Springs closed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:13 p.m.): All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are open, all eastbound lanes remain closed.
UPDATE (3:17 p.m.): The Colorado Department of Transportation opened one lane westbound but is keeping all eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between South Canyon and Glenwood Springs closed.
CDOT closed Interstate 70 both directions between South Canyon and Glenwood Springs due to a semi crash, rolled tractor trailer Saturday afternoon.
CSP said Glenwood Fire is on scene to extricate someone from the semi.
Extended delays are expected. Avoid the area if possible.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.