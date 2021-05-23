Eastbound lanes of I-70 near Limon reopened, several high wind warnings issued

CDOT camera west of Cedar Point

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 after a semi was blocking all lanes about 12 miles west of Limon on Sunday afternoon.

The closure was from I-70 Business West and CO 86;Kiowa.

High wind warnings have been issued across the eastern plains on I-70 in Elbert, Lincoln and Kit Carson counties. Warnings have also been issued on Interstate 25 in El Paso and Pueblo counties.

A funnel cloud in Washington County was spotted at 3:30 p.m.

