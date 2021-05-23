Eastbound lanes of I-70 near Limon reopened, several high wind warnings issued

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 after a semi was blocking all lanes about 12 miles west of Limon on Sunday afternoon.

The closure was from I-70 Business West and CO 86;Kiowa.

I-70 EB: Crash cleared between Exit 340 – I-70 Business West and Exit 352 – CO 86; Kiowa. road open following crash clean up. https://t.co/h0kmWz9jl4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 23, 2021

High wind warnings have been issued across the eastern plains on I-70 in Elbert, Lincoln and Kit Carson counties. Warnings have also been issued on Interstate 25 in El Paso and Pueblo counties.

A funnel cloud in Washington County was spotted at 3:30 p.m.

Washington County Sheriff’s office just reported a funnel cloud 2 miles west of Highway 63 and Washington County Road 47. S86 — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) May 23, 2021