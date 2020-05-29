Self-guided tours available in Golden during COVID-19 pandemic

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden History Museum is offering self-guided historic tours.

It allows visitors to tour historic sites while maintaining a safe social distance.

Just about twelve miles west of Denver, you’ll find the historic city of Golden Colorado.

“Golden today is now largely a tourist town. It is a business town, it is a bedroom community,” said Nathan Richie, director of the Golden History Museum.

While it’s the home of Rocky Mountain spring water, it’s also the home to a lot of history.

You can experience that history with the best tour guide around: You.

“You can be as long as you want it to be. You can take as many diversions as you want,” said Richie.

In the mile-and-a-half self-guided tour, you download a map, and discover things about Golden that you may have not known.

“For example, the welcome arch right where it says ‘Where the West Lives’ it used to say ‘Where the West Remains,’ they decided to change that because it sounded too much like a dead body,” said Richie.

The tour is free, you go at your own pace, there are really no rules.

The best part of the self-guided tour is you don’t have to tip your guide.