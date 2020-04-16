Self-employed can soon file unemployment claims

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado set a new all-time record for unemployment claims for the week ending April 11, with more than a 104,000 applications.

The number doesn’t even include claims from people who were self-employed or gig workers who can’t apply yet because the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment still has to update its website for those workers.

“It’s just a helpless feeling, you know,” said Craig Barber, who’s been checking the website daily since late March.

Barber owns 5280 Singles, which organizes events for single people.

“I mean, I can work all day long on my website, but it doesn’t make me any money,” he said.

Cher Haavind, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said the state hopes to announce in the next day or two the ability to take applications from the self-employed.

“The last thing we want is a new group of workers, now eligible for benefits, navigating a new process they’ve never experienced and they have questions or concerns about what to do next,” Haavind said.

She also said the state plans to announce the creation of a new call center to handle questions from folks applying for benefits.

It can’t happen soon enough for Antoine Hubbard.

“I’ve been calling every day for the last four weeks about five or six times a day and don’t get an answer,” he said.

The 50-year-old Aurora resident filed his unemployment claim on March 20, but has yet to receive a PIN that would allow him to accept his benefits.

“I got a family here that I need to feed and I’m not receiving any money in at this point in time,” Hubbard said.

Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment was handling 2,000 unemployment claims a week before the coronavirus outbreak. The 104,000 claims it received the week ending April 11 was more than all of the claims filed in 2019.