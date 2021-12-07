Self-defense determined in death of man stabbed 13 times

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man.

Christopher Eyer was stabbed to death in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue on Aug. 20 at about 10:35 p.m.

“The series of events on August 20th that led to the death of Christopher Eyer are terrible and unfortunate, and while criminal charges are not appropriate based on the evidence of self-defense, we must acknowledge the immense loss suffered by the family and friends of Mr. Eyer,” Dougherty said. “We are sorry for their loss and, also, mindful of the significant impact on everyone involved in this tragic situation.”

A Boulder Police Department investigation found that Eyer left the St. Julien Hotel after a friend suggested he leave because of his level of intoxication and conduct. The friend called an Uber, but Eyers left before the Uber arrived.

The investigation found that Eyer was involved in three incidents about 10 minutes before the encounter that led to the stabbing.

A hotel guest was attacked by a man while trying to into the hotel room.

A man was punched, a woman was choked, and another woman was spit on.

A man had just parked his car when a man yelled at him and attempted to choke and punch him.

Eyer called a friend and said he assaulted someone at a bar and was running and hiding from the police, according to investigators.

The investigation found that Eyer charged at two men, threatened to kill them as he shouted anti-gay slurs.

The men tried to get into their apartment, but one man fell and Eyer jumped him and hit him on the head several times. The other man tried to stop Eyer but failed. The man then got a knife from his apartment and stabbed Eyers 13 times. Eyers was still assaulting the fallen man at the time, all according to the investigation.

Eyers was taken to Boulder Community Hospital where he died from his injuries. An autopsy found he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.224.

The man who was assaulted was also taken to Boulder Community Hospital where he was treated for a nasal fracture, concussion, knee and leg injuries, according to police.

Evidence gathered during the investigation determined that Eyers was the initial aggressor and the man who stabbed him was defending the other man and himself, according to the DA’s office.