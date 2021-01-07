Seeking guidance during pandemic, more Coloradans turn to Tarot readings

DENVER (KDVR) — In an effort to get a glimpse into our pandemic future, many Coloradans are turning to more untraditional practices for answers, such as psychic mediums and Tarot readers.

In Denver, local spirituality and metaphysical shops have seen a huge uptick in interest and it’s leading to a spike in business.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase before and after we had to close [last Spring],” said Flor Marquez in regards to the pandemic.

Marquez is a co-owner of Alchemy Ritual Goods in Denver.

She believes the shop is experiencing a surge in new customers because so many people are looking to gain guidance and insight during the pandemic.

“I think the pandemic really made people question what they subscribe to as their reality,” Marquez said.

The reality is Tarot has become a popular practice among Coloradans over these last few months; many are trying it for the first time.

“Really Instagram has been the way I’ve been able to reach more people,” said Chandler Marvin, a Tarot Reader.

Marvin owns and operates ChandlerTarot.com in Denver.

According to Marvin, most Coloradans who approach here are looking for clarity in the following departments:

“Jobs and love! Which I think is probably typical anytime, but especially right now,” Marvin said.