DENVER (KDVR) — If you live or commute around Bear Creek Lake Park, you might notice some smoke this week, but there is no cause for alarm.

West Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters along with 13 other agencies will be conducting a prescribed burn in Bear Creek Lake Park, located at 15600 W Morrison Rd. The burn could run through Friday at 5 p.m.

Smoke will be visible, but firefighters are asking you not to call 911.

West Metro Fire said the burn is necessary to get rid of invasive species within the burn area. Firefighters will also be getting hands-on training during the operation.

Crews will continue to provide updates throughout the operation if anything changes. The prescribed burn is all weather dependent and according to the Pinpoint Weather team, the weather will be above average in the 80s all week long.

While temperatures remain above average for the rest of September, crews are reminding you to be alert for fire danger.

A brush fire is currently burning in Glenwood Springs, but thankfully no injuries or damage has been reported.

Conditions will remain dry through the week with a slight chance for a shower on Sunday.