ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews are working to put out a fire at a waste management facility that is producing heavy smoke.

According to the Denver Fire Department, crews are on scene of a fire at the Englewood Waste Management site at 2400 West Union Ave.

Photos show the fire is producing heavy white smoke that is moving across the area.

Fire at a waste management facility (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

DFD said no injuries have been reported.

Crews will remain on scene until the fire is fully extinguished.

This is breaking news, FOX31 will update this story when the fire is out.