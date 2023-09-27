DENVER (KDVR) — If you live or work by Centennial Airport, you may notice emergency lights and sirens on Wednesday. But don’t worry, it’s just a test.

The Centennial Airport said it is conducting an emergency exercise along with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue.

The crews will be conducting the exercise on airport property, so there may be an increased emergency response. But the airport said there is no need for concern and to not call 911 if you see the lights.

The Centennial Airport is located at 7565 S. Peoria St. in Englewood. The airport is a general aviation reliever airport and conducts civil and military operations.

Centennial is considered a reliever airport because it helps relieve congestion from commercial airports like Denver International Airport.

Centennial Airport did not say how long the exercise will last, but updates will be provided on its X account.