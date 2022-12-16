WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle and running from police on Friday morning.

A large police presence was reported near 80th Avenue and Grove Street around 9:45 a.m.

Police said they set up a perimeter in the area while they searched for the suspect.

The suspect was located around 10:45 a.m. and taken into police custody.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

The Pillar of Fire building, part of Westminster University, and Gregory Hill Preschool were placed on secure perimeter for a short time during the search.