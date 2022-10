THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department said officers are doing a training exercise Thursday morning at the Denver Premium Outlets.

The training will take place around 7 a.m. near 136th Avenue and Washington Street.

TPD said that if you see a large police presence in the area or hear police activity, you should not be alarmed.

We reached out to TPD to see how long the training will last and are waiting to hear back.