DENVER (KDVR) — As part of the transition into the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado is shutting down dozens of state-run testing sites to shift the focus on traditional healthcare settings.

It’s part of the Biden administration’s focus on a newly created Test and Treat program. The state will keep 80 state-run sites open across Colorado as demand drops.

“Colorado’s network of more than 150 community testing sites across the state have provided free, reliable testing options to Coloradans throughout the pandemic. We took careful consideration of community needs and capacity demand in determining the schedule of site closures. We considered equity, site traffic and strategic location when determining the 80 sites that remain open,” said CDPHE Laboratory Director Dr. Emily Travanty in a statement. “Now is an appropriate time to begin this gradual transition as we continue to see a plateau in case rates in Colorado, and decreased demand for community testing.”

The following is a list of sites closing this month. Unless otherwise noted, they will close on April 30.

16th St Mall (1600 California Street Suite 1, Denver, CO 80202)

5th Street Garage -Auraria Campus (955 Lawrence Way Denver, CO 80204)

AIMS Community College (5401 20th St, Greeley, CO 80634)

Aspen Airport Cell Lot (233 Airport Rd, Aspen, CO 81611)

Aurora Center for Active Adults – Del Mar (30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO 80011)

Buena Vista Community Center (715 E Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211)

Clear Creek Valley Park (3700 W 58th Pl., Arvada, CO 80002)

Colorado Mountain College-Edwards (150 Miller Ranch Rd, Edwards, CO 81632)

Rio Grande Social Services (1015 6th St., Del Norte, CO 81132)

Eastman Park (7025 Eastman Park Dr, Windsor, CO 80550)

Echo Park Stadium – Doug Co Parker (11901 Newlin Gulch Blvd., Parker, CO 80134)

Fairplay Community Center (880 Bogue St, Fairplay, CO 80440)

Fort Garland Community Center (17523 US-160, Blanca, CO 81123)

Fraser Historic Church (107 Eisenhower Dr Fraser, CO 80468)

Fruita 8/9 School (1835 J Rd., Fruita, CO 81521)

Georgetown (1198 Argentine St. Georgetown, CO 80444)

Glenwood Springs Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601)

** Inn at Silvercreek Granby (62927 US Highway 40, Granby, CO 80446) NOTE: Closing April 14

Jefferson County Fairgrounds (15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Rd., Golden, CO 80401)

Kunsmiller Creative Arts (2250 S Quitman St. Denver, CO 80219)

La Veta Fire Protection District (100 Birch St, La Veta, CO 81055)

Lakewood at South Kipling (260 S. Kipling St., Lakewood, CO 80226)

Lamar Community Building (610 S 6th St, Lamar, CO 81052)

Lincoln County Public Health (326 8th St, Hugo, CO 80821)

Littleton SouthWest Plaza (8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123)

Mission Medical (2125 E LaSalle St., Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

Monte Vista – Chapman Park (300-398 W Prospect Ave, Monte Vista, CO 81144)

Montessori School of Evergreen (6989 County Hwy 73, Evergreen, CO 80439)

Mountain Family Health Center (195 14th Street, Rifle, CO 81650)

Nederland Community Center (750 Highway 72 N. Nederland, CO 80466)

Our Lady Mother of the Church (6690 E 72nd Ave, Commerce City, CO 80022)

Peach Tree Shopping (3225 I-70BL, Clifton CO 81520)

Red Rocks Community College (5444 Miller St Arvada, CO 80002)

Rocky Ford Public Safety Building (300 S Main St, Rocky Ford, CO 81067)

Rocky Mountain Prep (3752 Tennyson Street Denver, CO 80212)

Silverthorne Recreation Center (430 Rainbow Dr, Silverthorne, CO 80498)

Sky Ridge Campus – Lone Tree (10101 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124)

Snowmass Village Town Hall- (130 Kearns Rd, Snowmass Village, CO)

** Timberline Church (2908 S Timberline Rd , Fort Collins CO 80525, US) NOTE: Closing April 8

Water World (8801 N Pecos St, Federal Heights, CO 80260)