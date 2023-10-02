DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study ranked Colorado schools against and found the top five best schools from public to private, pre-k to high school.

Niche released its 10th annual Best Schools and Districts rankings. It ranked schools nationally and within certain areas. While none of the Colorado schools made the list of the top five best schools in America, Niche also compared the schools against each other.

Niche ranked the schools based on ratings from current students, alumni and parents. It also used the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities and extracurricular activity opportunities.

Here are the rankings for the 2024 best schools in the Denver area:

Best Public High Schools

Stargate Charter School Cherry Creek High School Peak to Peak Charter School Fairview High School Grandview High School

Best Private High Schools

Colorado Academy Kent Denver School St. Mary’s Academy Dawson School Denver Street School-East Campus

Best Public Middle Schools

Stargate Charter School Peak to Peak Charter School D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School Summit Middle Charter School Challenge School

Best Private Middle Schools

Colorado Academy Kent Denver School St. Mary’s Academy Dawson School Crescent View Academy

Best Public Elementary Schools

Stargate Charter School Peak to Peak Charter School Challenge School STEM School Highlands Ranch High Peaks Elementary School

Best Public Pre-K Schools

Challenge School Fireside Elementary School Homestead Elementary School Cottonwood Creek Elementary School Cherry Hills Village Elementary School

Best Private Pre-K Schools

Colorado Academy St. Mary’s Academy Crescent View Academy The Denver Waldorf School Mile High Academy

To rank the schools nationwide, Niche used data from 94,058 public schools, 30,809 private schools, and 12,192 school districts. Not every single Colorado school was included in this study.