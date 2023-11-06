DENVER (KDVR) — Dating in some cities is easier than others. A recent study released the best, and worst, cities to date in. See how Denver matches up for singles.

Zumper released a study looking into the best and worst cities for singles. It weighed data on the single population, one-bedroom rent price, restaurants per capita, non-family median income and other metrics.

Out of 100 cities on the list, Denver ranked No. 12.

Top cities for singles

Atlanta St. Louis Minneapolis Boston Madison, Wisconsin Washington, D.C. Orlando, Florida Salt Lake City Richmond, Virginia Pittsburgh Cincinnati Denver Tallahassee, Florida Charleston, South Carolina Cleveland

Denver ranked higher than 80% of the other cities in entertainment and restaurants per capita along with non-family median income.

It ranked higher than 40% of the cities for the number of singles in the area.

What lowers Denver’s chances for eligible bachelors and bachelorettes is the cost of living. It may be harder for singles to live in the area, especially if it’s too expensive to live alone.

Denver is tailored for singles from the sheer amount of them to the number of fun date-night spots in the area. While it may be harder on living costs, Denver’s one of the top spots in the country for singles.