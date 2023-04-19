DENVER (KDVR) — Did you know that there is actually more than one way to determine if your scratch lottery ticket is a winner?

The Colorado Lottery says the best way to confirm your ticket is a winner is by taking it to a place that sells lottery tickets and ask for your ticket to be checked. There are also lottery ticket checker machines at some businesses where you can scan your barcode to see if you won.

Scratch ticket prize codes

Another way to check to see if your ticket is a winner is by using the code that is revealed after scratching your ticket.

Here is an example from the Colorado Lottery of what the ticket code looks like. This ticket would have a winning prize of $100,000 based on the OHM code.

Colorado Lottery code example (Credit: Colorado Lottery)

The Colorado Lottery said there are winning codes associated with certain prize amounts on scratch tickets.

Here is a look at some of the codes:

$1 prize: ONE

$5 prize: FIV

$10 prize: TEN

$20 prize: TWY

$50 prize: FFY

$100 prize: OHN

$500 prize: FHN

$1,000 prize: ONM

$10,000 prize: TNM

$100,000 prize: OHM

$500,000 prize: FHM

$1,000,000 prize: OML

$3,000,000 prize: TMM

“These are all the possible winning codes for Scratch games. These codes may not be applicable to each game,” the Colorado Lottery explained on its website.

Here is the full list of ticket prize validation codes:

The Colorado Lottery said you can also check your tickets by downloading the Colorado Lottery mobile app and then scanning the barcode of your ticket in the app.

What happens if you win big in Colorado?

If you win $600 or more, you can call 1-800-999-2959 to make arrangements to process your claim. You will have to request an in person appointment at the Colorado Lottery Claim Center if you win over $100,000.

There are four claim centers in Colorado and they are located in Pueblo, Fort Collins, Lakewood, and Grand Junction.

As a part of the Colorado Open Records Act, the Colorado Lottery is required to release to the public your name, hometown, amount you won and the game you played.