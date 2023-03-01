DENVER (KDVR) — After thousands of Coloradans voted for their favorite entry, we now know the two designs that will appear on Colorado license plates for years to come, and it’s all to celebrate the state’s 150th anniversary.

The state held a contest where people could vote on their favorite design to celebrate the sesquicentennial anniversary of Colorado becoming a state back on Aug. 1, 1876. Voters picked between six designs, three in a 13-and-older category and three in a 13-and-younger category.

Gov. Jared Polis unveiled the winning designs on Wednesday.

The winner of the 13-and-older division was Evan Griesheimer of Denver. He said his inspiration for the design came from “the simplicity and colors of the Colorado State Flag, the Rocky Mountains and mining.”

Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the over-13 category by Evan Griesheimer of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)

The winner from the 13-and-under category was Calista Blaschke of Denver. Her inspiration for the design came from “Pikes Peak, fortune hunters, the state bird (lark bunting) and the state tree (blue spruce).”

Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the under-13 category by Calista Blaschke of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)

Each winner received a $1,000 grant and a commemorative license plate of their design.

Both license plates will be available from Aug. 1, 2023, through Aug. 1, 2027. This license plate does not come with an additional cost and instead will be the same price as the standard license plate.

According to Polis, over 30,000 people voted in the license plate design contest.