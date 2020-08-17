Photo Gallery: See smoke, flames from massive wildfires burning in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.

We have received viewer pictures from across Colorado of the wildfires. Below, you can take a look at the comprehensive gallery and submit your photos for a chance to be featured on TV and on the FOX31 social media pages.

To upload your photo, click the “submit my photo” button at the bottom of this article.







Dr Peter Claussen

Amy Baker, Fraser, Saturday 8/15 306.399.5152

Cameron Peak fire from Rocky Mountain National Park last night. Dr Peter Claussen 850-258-2605 petelaptop@comcast.net

Bonnie Bange in Lake Granby from Lakewood

Smoke from mountain fires creep into northeastern Colorado. Taken in Snyder, CO. Small town in Morgan county. The sun was very large, and neon coral as it shined through the smoke.

Unnamed

Williams fork fire from Silverthorn. Photo credit Kim Ziegler. Kaziegler01@gmail.com

Just started this afternoon. Saw it when we were hiking up on the continental divide.

Big fire started up by Loveland Pass near Herman Gulch . Picture taken from ridge above Loveland Pass trailhead . Likely human cause, as no weather in the area was observed.

Miller, Copper Mountain, So tragic

Very smoky in Fort Collins

Smoky

A photo of Hanging Lake, which appears to have been spared from the Grizzly Creek Fire. Credit: Firefighting crews

My name is Max Yahr. I live in Fairplay. These pictures are of the same mountain seen from my backyard. The big peak on the left is Mt. Silverheels and the one on the right is little baldy. The nice day was 6/3/20. The smoke pic is from around 530 today. Crazy stuff

Photos were taken from Southeast Loveland on Aug. 14, 2020. Smoke from Cameron Peak Fire. Travis hunterred27@gmail.com

Bret Tjomsland A corner near my house Description: This growing fire fades out the sun so much you can basically stare at the beauty! Contact: 970-685-2869 Brettjomsland@gmail.com

Pictures of Colorado fires taken by Alex Fuhrmeister. My number is 4155788495

Photo taken in Fort Collins

M Andrews

My names is John Lathrop here is a picture of the wild fire in larimer county near Chambers lake the picture was taken from highway 125 in Rand Colorado

Hanging Lake is within the Grizzly Creek Fire line, this photo shows smoke and flames in the area on Aug. 14, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado

Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County. Credit: Guy Brenckle