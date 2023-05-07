DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver restaurant owner shared security video with FOX31 that shows a fire in a dumpster early Sunday morning.

Carlo Conti owns Brooklyn’s Finest Pizzeria on South Broadway. He is proud of his Brooklyn roots and has been preparing to open his third restaurant in Denver.

The Denver Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire that caused minor damage to the building.

“You could see (the fire) getting into and above our dish pit and above where our water heater is,” Conti said.

The fire was caught before it could spread, but could have been worse had it not been caught as soon as it was.

“A person walking by,” Conti said, “seen the smoke and, thank God, called the fire department.”

Conti is putting the blame on a person seen in the video.

“He’s caught on multiple angles walking up to the dumpster,” Conti said, “opening it up and then moments later you see smoke.”

Flames and smoke are visible in the video, making their way inside the back of the kitchen.

The fire is a setback for Conti and his business.

“It hurts,” Conti said. “I have a whole team of people that we just trained that now could potentially be unemployed because I could potentially not open now.”

Conti is hopeful the restaurant will still be able to open again at some point, as long as it’s safe.

“We have to go through a couple steps to make sure the building is safe, patch the roof and then they can work on it as long as it’s a safe environment,” Conti said.

Conti is personally offering up to a $5,000 reward for information about who started this fire and why.