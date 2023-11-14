AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 60-year-old man is in custody after police said he tried to rob two grocery stores in one afternoon on Monday.

“It’s kind of alarming and a little crazy. I’ve never seen that happen before,” one shopper told FOX31.

The first attempt was at the King Soopers off East Colfax Avenue. Just after 12:30 p.m., the Aurora Police Department said Gregory Dale Rodriguez approached the customer service desk and demanded money. The clerk said no and police said Rodriguez left.

He’s accused of repeating the process at the King Soopers in the 15200 block of East Mississippi Avenue. This time, he almost got away with more than $5,000 before a security guard stopped him.

Security guards meant for deterrence

James Allbee, a law enforcement procedural expert, said security guards are meant to act as a deterrent.

“With the day and age we’re in now, it really doesn’t create any type of deterrence at all, because people are just crazy bold,” Allbee said.

He said security guards do not have the same authority as police officers, but they do have the same rights as any other citizen.

“A citizen arrest would be someone that physically witnesses a criminal act being committed and then they can make a citizen’s arrest based on what they have physically witnessed, and in doing so, they can use a reasonable amount of force to effectuate that arrest,” Allbee said.

Aurora Police arrived on the scene shortly after and arrested Rodriguez on felony strongarm robbery of a business.

Officials said Rodriguez also had an active warrant out of Adams County for aggravated robbery.

FOX31 reached out to King Soopers for comment. A spokesperson said they are cooperating with Aurora Police on the investigation.