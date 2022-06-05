AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot outside a bar/nightclub by a security guard after being escorted out of the establishment in the overnight hours of Saturday.

The Aurora Police Department said a security guard was escorting the suspect and another person out of the bar located at 1470 N. Jamaica St. when a fight broke out in the parking lot.

Isaiah Vargas, 27, got a gun and fired shots, then an armed security guard returned fire and struck Vargas. Vargas left the scene before police arrived and showed up at the hospital after the incident.

His injuries were attended to by medical staff and he was released into police custody. He was arrested and booked on charges of attempted assault in the first degree and menacing.