Security footage, tips help DPD track leads following man’s dismemberment

DENVER (KDVR) — Homeowners in the 1700 block of South Java Way are helping produce a timeline to pinpoint when suitcases, stuffed with human remains, were dumped on a sidewalk along the Sanderson Gulch.

The remains were stuffed into two suitcases, according to police. Detectives said more tips have been phoned in since news of the grisly find was reported on Wednesday allowing detectives to follow up on leads Thursday.

“That’s right in our backyard,” said a stunned neighbor named Brandon. “It’s pretty quiet around here. Something you wouldn’t expect to see.”

The remains of an adult white man were discovered by a Denver parks crew working to clear snow near Sanderson Gulch on Tuesday morning according to Denver Police Lt. Matt Clark.

“The individual [had] probably not been deceased very long,” Clark said.

One neighbor told FOX31 on Thursday that she first spotted the luggage shortly after 8 p.m. Monday although she hadn’t seen anything in the area just a few hours earlier around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Another neighbor said the suitcases first appeared around 6 p.m. Monday. Homeowners in the area, part of a neighborhood watch, also have security cameras.

“We are working to recover surveillance camera footage that was captured by private residential security cameras,” Clark said.

The suitcases were transported to the medical examiner’s office on Tuesday and as of Thursday the man’s identity has not been released. Police are hoping an autopsy will push the case forward as Denver deals with an increase in homicides for the year 2020.

Denver tallied 63 criminal homicides in 2019. Denver Police reported a total of 95 homicides for the year 2020 as of New Years Eve afternoon.