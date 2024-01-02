DENVER (KDVR) — The Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center remains closed after a break-in early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Brandon Olsen, 44, after they said he broke into the building, held an unarmed Colorado State Patrol security guard at gunpoint and did extensive damage inside. None of the courtrooms were affected.

Authorities said this break-in does not appear to be associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court justices, but many are still wondering how this could happened.

FOX31 spoke with James Allbee, a law enforcement procedural expert.

Police were investigating a breach at the Colorado Supreme Court building on Jan. 2, 2024. (KDVR)

Why was guard unarmed at Colorado Supreme Court?

When it comes to armed versus unarmed security guards, he said it depends on age, qualifications, company protocol and the property.

“On any federal property, especially the federal courthouse, most law enforcement has to get special permission from the chief judicial judge to be able to carry, but general standard of practice is that they are not allowed to carry a firearm,” Allbee said. “They have to secure their firearm upon entering the building.”

All security guards working in Denver are required to have a license, but according to city code, most law enforcement officers, including state troopers, are exempt.

“Being a peace officer, they’ve already gone through all the minimum state standards through POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training), which is police officer standardized testing, and meet the minimum credentialing to be able to act in that capacity,” Allbee said.

In this situation, Allbee said there’s not much else this CSP security guard could have done.

“The individual did do the right thing,” Allbee said. “I doubt there’s anything within that courthouse that is worth anyone’s life.”

A spokesperson with the judicial center said they are still assessing the damage and are still unclear when the building will reopen.