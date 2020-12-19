Security company that subcontracted guard in fatal shooting denied settlement

The scene at Civic Center Park following the shooting.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses announced Friday that it rejected a settlement agreement with Pinkerton, the company that subcontracted the unlicensed security guard accused of killing a man following a protest in downtown Denver.

9NEWS hired Pinkerton to provide its journalists protection. Pinkerton subcontracted Isborn Security Services LLC, which then hired Matthew Dolloff.

Dolloff allegedly shot and killed Lee Keltner following a “Patriot Muster” on Oct. 10. Dolloff was unlicensed and accompanying a 9NEWS crew at the time. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Earlier this month, Isborn Security Services surrendered its license as part of a separate settlement.

Pinkerton is fighting to keep its license. It had a tentative settlement agreement with the Denver City Attorney’s Office. However, the Excise and Licenses department rejected that agreement. The department did not say why.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2021 about whether Pinkerton can continue to hold its license.

Currently, Pinkerton can still operate and employ security guards.