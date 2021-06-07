Security company that subcontracted guard in deadly shooting has license revoked

The scene at Civic Center Park following the shooting.

DENVER (KDVR) — The director for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses announced Monday that Pinkerton’s security guard employer license will be revoked after it subcontracted a security guard who allegedly shot and killed a man following a protest last year.

In February a hearing officer with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses recommended a six-month license suspension for Pinkerton.

9NEWS hired Pinkerton to provide its journalists protection during dueling rallies on Oct. 10, 2020 in downtown Denver.

Pinkerton subcontracted Isborn Security Services LLC, which then hired Matthew Dolloff.

Dolloff allegedly shot and killed Lee Keltner following the rallies. Dolloff was unlicensed and accompanying a 9NEWS crew at the time. He is charged with second-degree murder.

On Monday, the director found that Pinkerton’s failure to ensure that Isborn complied with Denver’s licensing requirements and the fact that the unlicensed security guard Dolloff shot and killed Kelnter outweigh the mitigating factors and that revocation of the license is the appropriate penalty in this case, instead of sixth month suspension.

A representative from the Department of Excise and License says Pinkerton can reapply for it’s license in Denver in five years.

This is the seventh time since 2015 that Denver has suspended or revoked a private security guard employer license, according to Denver’s Department of Excise and License.