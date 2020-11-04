Security companies that hired unlicensed guard cited by Denver police

DENVER (KDVR) — Citations have been issued to two companies involved in arranging for an unlicensed security guard to work for a Denver news company.

That security guard, Matthew Dolloff, is now charged with second degree murder for shooting and killing a man at the protest at which he was hired to work as protection for the 9NEWS crew.

According to Denver police, Pinkerton Consulting and Isborn Security Services violated Municipal code 42-132(b)(2) which outlines licensing requirements for security guards within the city.