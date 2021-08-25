Section of elevated viaduct near Purina plant will be torn down for Central 70 Project

DENVER (KDVR) — This week, people driving near the Central 70 project will notice Colorado Department of Transportation crews are tearing down a section of the old elevated viaduct by the Purina plant.

CDOT says because the viaduct is so close to the plant, they have to surgically remove the road deck one section at a time.

“This is a big milestone for the project,” Central 70 spokesperson Gabi Johnson said. “Once demolition is complete, crews are able to fully construct the future eastbound lanes of I-70 through the lowered section from Brighton Blvd. to Colorado.”

CDOT is urging drivers to stay alert while the construction is being completed.

Work on the Central 70 Project began in 2018 and will cost an estimated $1.2 billion.

Work is expected to be completed by 2023.