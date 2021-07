DENVER (KDVR) – The Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, will visit Denver to address the worsening drought and wildfire conditions.

The biggest area of concern is the deep drought on the western slope.

Haaland will be in Grand Junction Friday talking about wildland fire preparedness and response. On Saturday, Haaland will be in Ridgeway discussing Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy.

Haaland is meeting with elected officials, local leaders, and the Bureau of Land Management.