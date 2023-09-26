DENVER (KDVR) — A competitive live art event that has hosted over 2,000 battles around the world is coming to Denver on Thursday.

Six local artists will paint in the Secret Walls x Denver Walls illustration battle at sunset at Yardbird Table and Bar, located at 2743 Blake St. in Denver.

For just 90 minutes, artists will only use black paint and markers, and the stretch of their imaginations, to create a mesmerizing art display on a blank canvas.

The battle in Denver will feature local artists Chris Haven, Mike Graves, George Baker III, Keya Tama, Kimchi Juice and Casey Kawaguchi.

Artists will be divided into two teams of three. Each will be equipped with markers, paintbrushes, spray paint and paint rollers, and nothing is revealed to artists before the competition, according to a press release from Secret Walls.

The winner is determined by a selected team of judges and a decibel meter that measures the audience’s cheers.

“The clash of styles, techniques, and personalities promises an unforgettable spectacle, where the boundaries of street art are pushed to new frontiers in an atmosphere charged with energy and anticipation,” the event listing reads.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Secret Walls Academy and Denver Walls will host a free guided workshop for all aspiring artists to experience mural creation hands-on at Shake Shack, located at 2995 Larimer St.

General admission tickets for the all-ages battle event are $17.85 after fees. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the battle begins at sunset.