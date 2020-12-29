Second set of human remains found on San Luis Valley property identified

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The second set of human remains found on a Conejos County property in November has been identified.

According to a statement from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released Tuesday, the remains are those of 34-year-old Shayla Jenna Hammel of Saguache, Colo., who was reported missing to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 26.

A family member reported to officers that they had not been in contact with Hammel since late October.

Task force investigators have not determined the cause and manner of death; however, investigators believe foul play was involved.

With the remains of Hammel identified, members of the task force are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Adre Baroz, also known as “Psycho,” is a suspect and is currently being held in the Alamosa County Jail on unrelated charges. He has not been charged in the death of Hammel.

Law enforcement cannot comment on any other specific information or connection to the remains found in Conejos County due the status of the active investigation. Work continues to identify the other set of human remains located in Conejos County in November.

Anyone with information about Hammel or the other unidentified human remains located in Conejos County is asked to call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210.

A forensic odonotologist identified the first set of the human remains recovered as Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte earlier this month.