Second sanctioned homeless outdoor camp receives permit

The campsite would be established next to Sonny Lawson park in Five Points. People have already been camping in the area. Photo by Thomas Gounley.

DENVER (KDVR) — A temporary zoning permit for the second Safe Outdoor Space was issued for Denver Community Church at 1543 and 1595 N. Pearl St. on Wednesday.

The first sanctioned homeless camp was announced on Nov. 20 and set to open on Dec. 1 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The Safe Outdoor Spaces are a collaboration between Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, Radian Inc., Colorado Village Collaborative, Earthlinks and other groups. The spaces will offer shelter to unhoused people in Denver during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeless sweeps continue through the Denver metro area and shelters are filling to capacity. Solutions are being explored as the homeless population continues to increase.

“What we’re running out of is space,” Tom Luehrs, executive director at St. Francs Shelter said. “Mile High United Way was overly gracious enough to allow us to use their space. It really worked out well for us being two blocks away and having a really big space to open up.”